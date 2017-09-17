Hockey promotion event draws excited fans at UND

Malayna Harlow, 8, of West Fargo, waits as UND hockey players Joel Janatuinen (left) and Christian Wolanin sign posters for her during Hockey Fan Fest on Sunday at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. Her mom, Amanda Harmer (right) said, "We do this every year." Fan Fest, sponsored by the Midco Sports Network, drew more than 1,000 UND hockey fans seeking players' autographs and sports memorabilia. (Photo by Pamela Knudson/Grand Forks Herald)

