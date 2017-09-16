Lynn Jordheim’s 52-page order, dated Aug. 31, overturned Timothy Brosz’s demotion, which came shortly after he received a “pre-action notice” in May 2015.

But since Brosz has already retired, his reinstatement is effective from the date of his demotion to his last day of employment, entitling him to back pay. Dirk Wilke, the Health Department’s human resources director, estimated that it would be around $6,000, reflecting in part the difference in pay between the two positions.

Wilke said Thursday, Sept. 14, the department could appeal the decision in district court, but officials are still exploring their options.

The pre-action notice, authored by Wilke and Dave Glatt, Environmental Health Section chief, pointed to Brosz’s alleged lack of credibility and concerns that he hadn’t “taken ownership” of personnel decisions, among other issues. But Jordheim said the department lacked evidence to support the demotion.

“The department cannot base a significant disciplinary action on assumptions, particularly when many of those assumptions prove to be demonstrably wrong,” Jordheim wrote. “The department has failed to prove by a preponderance of evidence that there is a factual basis for its grounds for demotion of Mr. Brosz.”

Brosz declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.

Jordheim’s order comes after the Health Department reached a $40,000 settlement with one of Brosz’s former coworkers, Sandra Young, who was fired in May 2015. She accused the department of age discrimination and retaliation.

Brosz and Young both challenged their performance evaluations in 2014, with Brosz alleging his deficient ratings were an “act of reprisal” for comments he made to a team investigating a sexual harassment claim against Young, according to Jordheim’s report. North Dakota Human Resource Management Services conducted an investigation into the claims, which “evolved into a wide-ranging investigation into the lab as a whole,” Jordheim wrote.

Jordheim’s report said “virtually all of the witnesses who testified acknowledged that the decline in morale was due to the intrusive nature of the series of investigatory interviews of lab personnel” and “little if any” of the blame for the low morale rested with Brosz.

Jordheim said department management gave Brosz “vague and conflicting” instructions on improving his performance as lead analyst.

“When he did try to comply with these vague instructions, such as by reporting instances of improper sexual conversation in the workplace, or acts of perceived hostility, rather than acknowledge that he was doing what had been asked of him, department management instead ascribed retaliatory motives to his actions and eventually used them as part of their alleged cause for his demotion,” he wrote.

In response to Brosz’s complaint of discrimination and retaliation, the North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights said last year it was “unable to conclude that a violation of applicable statutes has occurred.”

Another former Health Department employee, Ranae Kunz, who was an autopsy assistant, reached a $90,000 settlement late last year after she alleged in a federal lawsuit that department officials retaliated against her. She was fired her after complaining about sexual harassment in the workplace.