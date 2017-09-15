On Friday, Sept.1, the Dickinson-based Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded about $500,000 to build a roughly 30-foot-by-30-foot concrete prototype of a southern border wall along with three other companies. A week later, the U.S. government awarded four more construction bids to companies to build similar-sized prototypes using non-concrete materials.

No official timeline has yet been released for construction on the prototypes, but recent action in Southern California suggests that construction could start soon. In the last few days, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the construction site for the prototypes has been completely fenced off to outsiders and that local authorities are even beginning to set up designated protest areas.

The Wall Street Journal also recently reported on an internal Department of Homeland Security memo that estimated prototype construction to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and last for about 30 days. The memo also apparently warned that "efforts to stop new border wall construction could mirror the size and scope of protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota."

On Thursday, Sept. 14, a coalition of environmental groups sued DHS in San Diego over construction of the wall though this lawsuit is not expected to impact prototype construction, according to the Union-Tribune.

The contract

Fisher Sand & Gravel has declined repeated requests for interviews but language in the publically -available 76-page construction bid application contract may explain why the company has chosen to remain silent.

The contract reads, "under no circumstances shall the Contractor, or anyone acting on behalf of the Contractor, refer to the supplies, services, or equipment furnished pursuant to the provisions of this contract in any news release or commercial advertising without first obtaining explicit written consent to do so from the Contracting Officer."

Though the text does not categorically bar Fisher Industries from media contact, it seems to require governmental consent for them to discuss most information related to prototype construction.

Fisher Sand & Gravel hasn't released any information on the design or build of their proposed wall, but the bid application contract gives specifications for some of the prototype's potential characteristics as well as the precautions Fisher, and the other construction companies, needed to agree to.

According to the contract, Fisher would have undergone two rounds of evaluation in order to win the contract. In the first phase, around 200 proposals were evaluated for their "Prototype Contract Approach," "Management and Technical Competence," and "Demonstrated Experience."

These applications were then whittled down to roughly 20 companies. U.S. Customs and Border Protection then more rigorously examined these company's proposals, which included an in-person oral presentation, before ultimately awarding the four prototype bids.

The contract also specifies certain "thresholds" that each proposal need to have met to be accepted.

It says that the wall needs to be "physically imposing in height," and defines this as being between 18 and 30 feet tall. It also says that the wall designs needed to include anti-climb features that would make it impossible to climb using even sophisticated climbing equipment.

The wall designs also apparently needed to be "aesthetically pleasing in color" but only on the U.S.-facing side of the wall.

Interestingly, the contract also specifies how companies like Fisher needed to discuss their experience with "politically contentious design build projects" and asked them to come up with detailed security plans to respond to potential crises.

The contract states that "in the event of a hostile attack" companies needed to plan for "fall back positions, evacuation routines and methods, (and) muster areas" among other preparations. It also stated that all security personnel and materials would need to be provided by the companies.

Political developments

In a press conference announcing the award for Fisher and the other companies, Acting Deputy Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Ron Vitiello argued that the prototypes themselves would "deter illegal crossings," but the idea is that one of the prototypes would be chosen to be built along a much longer portion of the U.S.-Mexico border, if not the whole thing.

But even if Fisher wins the lucrative contract, and becomes catapulted to the center of national politics, funding for the wall would first need to be provided by U.S. congress.

The federal government is currently working with roughly 20 million dollars that congress appropriated for them, but they will need far more, many say in the tens of billions, to fund the building of a border-length wall.

A few weeks ago, the Trump Administration announced an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which grants visas to undocumented minors, but recently it seems as if the president may be leveraging the program for a deal on border wall funding.

Earlier this week, Trump met with democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and apparently discussed DACA and border wall funding. In a tweet about the event Trump said, "No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote."