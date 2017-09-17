Former ND first lady Grace Link turns 99

The pie recipe is a specialty of Link's. It comes from a Betty Crocker cookbook given to her by her brother as a Christmas gift the year after she married her late husband, former Gov. Art Link.

The belated party for the nearly centenarian, whose actual birthday was Feb. 13, starts at 1:30 p.m. at Valley View Heights, with nearly 150 family and friends expected to attend the celebration of Grace's 99 years of, well, grace.

Those closest to Link describe her as gracious, down home, loving, warm and having the ability to make everyone feel comfortable.

"I think the world of Grace," said North Dakota's former Democratic Sen. Byron Dorgan. "She's an amazing woman."

Link's former administrative assistant Marge Valeu said Link is like a second mother to her and the two have remained close over the years.

"She's just a very special lady in a lot of ways," said her youngest son, Harvey Link, who added his mother has always stayed involved in the community and continues so to this day — serving on the Former Governor's Mansion board, lunching at the Elks Lodge with friends and attending some political dinners, as well as crocheting, embroidering and reading in her spare time.

"She doesn't let any grass grow under her feet," Valeu said.

Link said she'd like to see the next generation carry on that same concern about the country and become active and involved in their communities and states.

During her time as first lady, Link played a supportive role to her husband and it was that teamwork approach that played an integral part in Art Link's political career. She was a stabilizing force and a listening ear, Harvey Link said, doing a lot of the detail-oriented work, from running the farm to running a political campaign, "which really freed dad up to work on broader policy issues."

"She really was Art Link's partner in every way," Dorgan said.

And to this day, the Cartwright native would have never believed she would have all the experiences she did as a politician's wife.

"I was the daughter of a farmer, I married a farmer, I never thought my life would be how it ended up," she said.

Link had loved the farm, but in 1971, after 24 years at the state Legislature, Art Link ran for Congress, serving the last term that the state would have two congressional representatives.

"From here on, where I go, you go," her husband told her, so they could spend time together.

Her family is what Link is most proud of. She had five sons and one daughter, though two of her children have died. Three of the sons were and are farmers, Harvey Link works in administration at North Dakota State College of Science and a son in Illinois started a manufacturing firm. Link's late daughter was a home economist in Bismarck's school system.

Link also has 17 grandkids, 36 great-grandkids and one great-great-granddaughter, who is 3 years old.

Harvey Link said, aside from a recent slip that led to her spraining her ankle, his mother remains in good health. And since the accident earlier this summer, she has been recovering well.

"She just said, 'Well, this is what I've got to do to get back to living independently,' " Harvey Link said, and she did it. "That's just mom."

"I'm a pretty independent gal," Link said.

"We just feel very, very blessed that she's in such good health for this length of time," Harvey Link said, and the family has already started plans for celebrating Link's 100th birthday.