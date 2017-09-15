On July 10, police were called to the Fargo home of 40-year-old Elizabeth Doster by a girl who said Doster and three young males were drinking and that she felt unsafe. According to a police report, when officers arrived they found Doster heavily intoxicated and they issued a minor in possession citation to an 18-year-old male with a blood-alcohol level of .235 percent. The girl told police that Doster had poured alcohol into a water bottle that at least one of the males was drinking, although Doster repeatedly denied giving minors alcohol that night, the report said. The males did not specify how they acquired alcohol, the report said.

Police forwarded the report to the Cass County State's Attorney's Office later that day, recommending charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor as well as neglect of a child.

Assistant State's Attorney Kara Schmitz Olson said Friday, Sept. 15, that she declined to bring charges against Doster, citing a lack of evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"I didn't believe we would meet that level," she said.

In regards to the recommended charge of child neglect, which stemmed from Doster's high intoxication while a 13-year-old was in the house, Olson said the report was forwarded to Cass County Social Services.

The West Fargo School Board accepted Doster's resignation on Aug. 28, the day before school began. Her resignation came after an investigation was opened Aug. 11 when school officials received a complaint from a student and parent who said Doster was "partying and driving around smoking dope with students," according to school district documents.

Although Doster told school officials there was no police report made, school officials obtained a Fargo Police Department report from the July 10 incident in which officers were called to Doster's Fargo home.

Fargo Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said he did not think the officers who responded to the incident were aware that Doster was a current West Fargo teacher and therefore did not report the incident to the school district. He said there is no mandate for police to alert the school district to such an incident.

Heather Konschak, a district spokeswoman, said police do share reports in incidents that involve current students.

As the school district investigation into Doster was underway, a West Fargo school resource officer received a Text-A-Tip on Aug. 17 from a student who said Doster had been giving alcohol to students and had engaged in oral sex with a student throughout the previous school year, district documents state.

While school officials later met with the student tipster and include that report in the district's findings, the district documents provided do not make it clear whether the student's claim that Doster had sexual contact with a student was substantiated.

Konschak said Text-A-Tip is a district tool monitored by a West Fargo school resource officer who can alert administrators to the reports.

Konschak said Friday that the school district has concluded its investigation into Doster completely, forwarding reports to the state licensing board and child protective services.

She said no new investigation into allegations of sexual conduct is ongoing by the district.

Becky Pitkin, executive director of the North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board, which is responsible for licensing teachers across the state, was unavailable for comment Friday.

Included in the report district officials sent the licensing board are pictures of beer cans found in Doster's classroom during the investigation. On Aug. 18, school officials went to Doster's classroom to see if it would be ready for the start of the school year in case a substitute was needed, and they found three empty beer cans and one unopened beer can in a plastic tote, documents stated.

Doster graduated from Dickinson State University in 2010 with honors. Before she started teaching in West Fargo in 2014, she taught at Bismarck High School and Minot High School Central Campus. Her personnel file included many high recommendations from her coworkers in Minot.

Doster has declined to comment on the allegations. Court records show that she does not have a criminal record in North Dakota or Minnesota.