Weather Talk: Expect more weather variety as it gets colder

Temperatures have certainly been up and down lately. As summer turns to fall, it is natural for there to be greater day to day variability in the weather. The difference between a cool summer day and a hot summer day might be 30 degrees, whereas winter temperatures can vary by twice that. The primary reason for this is the temperature gradient across the Northern Hemisphere. The equatorial regions of the Earth have temperatures near 90 degrees all year. But at the North Pole, summer temperatures hover near freezing, while winter temperatures are often 50 degrees below zero. This means the temperature difference between the equator and the pole varies from about 60 degrees in summer to 140 degrees in winter. The increased temperature gradient in the winter makes large-scale storm systems more robust and at least potentially causes a much wider variety of weather from day to day.