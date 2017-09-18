Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Weather Talk: Expect more weather variety as it gets colder

    By John Wheeler Today at 6:07 a.m.

    Temperatures have certainly been up and down lately. As summer turns to fall, it is natural for there to be greater day to day variability in the weather. The difference between a cool summer day and a hot summer day might be 30 degrees, whereas winter temperatures can vary by twice that. The primary reason for this is the temperature gradient across the Northern Hemisphere. The equatorial regions of the Earth have temperatures near 90 degrees all year. But at the North Pole, summer temperatures hover near freezing, while winter temperatures are often 50 degrees below zero. This means the temperature difference between the equator and the pole varies from about 60 degrees in summer to 140 degrees in winter. The increased temperature gradient in the winter makes large-scale storm systems more robust and at least potentially causes a much wider variety of weather from day to day.

    Explore related topics:NewsWeatherWeather TalkTemperaturefall weatherwinter weatherSeasons
    John Wheeler

    John was born in Baton Rouge, LA, and grew up near Birmingham, Alabama. As a teenager, his family moved to Madison, Wisconsin, and later to a small town in northeast Iowa. John traces his early interest in weather to the difference in climate between Alabama and Wisconsin. He is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in meteorology. Like any meteorologist, John is intrigued by extremes of weather, especially arctic air outbreaks and winter storms.  John has been known to say he prefers his summers to be hot but in winter, he prefers the cold.  When away from work, John enjoys long-distance running and reading.  John has been a meteorologist at WDAY since May of 1985.

    JWheeler@wday.com
    (701) 241-5387
    Advertisement