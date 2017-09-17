Weather Talk: It's too early to know what winter will bring

September is too early for any kind of even vaguely reliable long-range winter forecast. The Old Farmer's Almanac forecast is out, but it is not serious. It's just words on paper. People love to read it and often remark, "It's amazing how often they get it pretty close." But such statements are based on a feeling or a loose memory; not a statistical analysis. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a La Niña watch for the winter, but the details reveal disappointing confidence in any sort of winter forecast. La Niña is when sea surface temperatures in the equatorial region of the eastern and Central Pacific Ocean cool down. This reduces thunderstorm activity in the Pacific and slows down the trade winds, changes which can impact our winter season. La Niña is only one of many factors and the La Niña watch specifically claims a 55-60 per cent chance. So again, September is way too early for a winter forecast.