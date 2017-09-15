This is done by Petra Nova, a carbon capture utilization and sequestration facility that went online in 2016. It can, demonstrably, capture CO2 emissions from the flue gasses that belch from the coal-burning plant, cooling those gasses, separating the CO2 and sending the purified gas elsewhere. The result is a facility that burns coal, but contributes less carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. Instead, the gas is sent into the earth to enrich near-depleted oil fields.

This is the crux of what NRG Energy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industry's carbon capture technology can do. The U.S. Department of Energy has invested millions into studying and refining the technology that could significantly change the United States' energy landscape.

If, that is, the process can be done cheaper.

"The challenge is how to do this economically," said David Knox, a spokesman for NRG Energy. "You need the right price of oil."

The market isn't in a great place for coal or oil right now. The technology was first being developed during a boom in oil prices when crude was valued at over $100 per barrel. The price is now just shy of $50 per barrel, which is better than it has been, but as the technology currently stands, return on investment relies on finding a value for the CO2 once it has been "scrubbed" from the flue gasses, Knox said.

That value is at the heart of a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill being championed by Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. The bill, called the FUTURE act, seeks to offer tax credits for research and development of carbon capture technology. A program that provides tax credits already exists. Heitkamp's bill, which has the support of Republican Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, would expand existing tax credits.

Under the bill, facilities would qualify for tax credits if they have "commenced construction" of carbon capture facilities; they can claim the credit for a 12 years. They would receive a $35 tax credit per metric ton of CO2 that is used to enhance oil recovery and $50 credits if they store the CO2 in secure geological storage.

Secure geological storage refers to a process of placing CO2 into rock formations underground, according to the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute's website. This mimics a natural process, as CO2 can already be found in deposits beneath the earth, and would accomplish the same goal of taking it out of the atmosphere.

Instead of ending the program when a cap of 75 million tons of captured CO2 is reached, the new bill would remove this cap. The cap created uncertainty among companies considering investments in carbon capture technology, according to staff from Heitkamp's office.

Knox said using CO2 to enrich oil fields isn't new. In fact, CO2 deposits are now mined from natural geologic storages within the earth and brought to oilfields, which is costly. CO2 capture allows this process to be done without the need for mining, while at the same time preventing carbon dioxide from getting into the Earth's atmosphere.

"It is a win-win situation," Knox said.

The Petra Nova station captures 5,000 tons of CO2 per day, which under the current tax credit structure nets them $50,000, or $10 per metric ton, in tax credits. The new system would grant the company $175,000 in tax credits per day. With an estimated $1 billion price tag for the new facility, according to Knox, this helps keep costs lower and profits higher.

For local coal plants, however, the high cost of entry remains daunting. Cris Oehler, a spokeswoman for Otter Tail Power Co., which owns Coyote Station in Beulah, N.D., said her company is keeping a close eye on the technology.

"We're monitoring the technology through our industry affiliates and we're very interested," Oehler said. "In the end, any major investment we would make ... all four partners would have to be in agreement and we'd have to be able to demonstrate it's in the best interest of our customers."

Knox is optimistic that the future of this technology is close at hand.

"You could easily do this in four or five years ... as the business model and the designs improve," he said. "So basically, if somebody started right now ... by 2020, 2021 there could be another one of those things. You could really kick this off ... you could have a very significant business running by 2025, 2030."

For Knox and NRG, the foremost concern has always been economics, but this technology addresses environmental concerns as well.

"There are a lot of coal plants in America," Knox said. "Regardless of how you feel about climate change ... there are coal plants that are being built right now that are putting a huge amount of carbon into the atmosphere."

Heitkamp's bill, SB 1535, is now headed to the Senate Financial Committee for a reading.