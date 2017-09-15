Red River High School announces Homecoming king and queen
Seniors Dylan Grinde and Brooke Kennelly were crowned this year's Homecoming king and queen Friday during a pep rally at Grand Forks Red River High School.
Their senior attendants--Sydney Warcup, Olivia MacKenzie, Seth Brandl and Floyd Althoff--also were introduced.
Homecoming royalty for the other classes at RRHS are juniors Stoker Short and Mackenzie Severson, sophomores Justin Erickson and Claire Leach, and freshmen Jackson Kunz and Lily Molstad.