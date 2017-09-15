Search
Grand Forks woman missing since 1984 identified as body found in June

    Red River High School announces Homecoming king and queen

    By Pamela Knudson Today at 4:35 p.m.
    Dylan Grinde (left) and Brooke Kennelly were chosen as this year's Homecoming king and queen Friday at Red River High School. Their senior attendants are Sydney Warcup, Olivia MacKenzie, Seth Brandl and Floyd Althoff.

    Seniors Dylan Grinde and Brooke Kennelly were crowned this year's Homecoming king and queen Friday during a pep rally at Grand Forks Red River High School.

    Their senior attendants--Sydney Warcup, Olivia MacKenzie, Seth Brandl and Floyd Althoff--also were introduced.

    Homecoming royalty for the other classes at RRHS are juniors Stoker Short and Mackenzie Severson, sophomores Justin Erickson and Claire Leach, and freshmen Jackson Kunz and Lily Molstad.

