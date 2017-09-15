Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Grand Forks woman missing since 1984 identified as body found in June

    U.S. judge sides against Trump administration in fight over 'sanctuary cities'

    By Reuters Media Today at 3:57 p.m.
    Protesters close a freeway on-ramp new Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Los Angeles, Feb. 9, 2017. A federal judge in California temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to withhold funding from cities that limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement in a ruling on April 25. (Andrew Cullen/The New York Times)

    CHICAGO - A federal judge on Friday barred the U.S. Justice Department from denying public-safety grants to so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

    The preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber was in response to a legal challenge brought by Chicago, the third-largest city in the United States, but the judge ruled that his order would be nationwide in scope. 

    Explore related topics:NewsDonald Trumpsanctuary citiesnews
    Advertisement