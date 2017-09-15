Faith News: Bethel hosting Back to Church Sunday

Porcia Baxter to speak at Living Word Family Church

Porcia Baxter will share her story about overcoming alcohol and meth addictions and bring hope to those who have experienced bullying at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Living Word Family Church, 5200 Gateway Drive, Grand Forks. All are invited and a free will offering will be collected. Child care and children's church will be available. For more info, contact (701) 746-6111.

Church dinners

St. Mary's Catholic Church's annual Fall Chicken and Meatball Dinner is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 at the church, 216 Belmont Road, Grand Forks. Tickets are $12 for age 11 and older, $5 for ages 5-10 and children 4 and under are free. For more info, contact (701) 772-6947 or (701) 330-5310.

St. Timothy's Catholic Church, Manvel, N.D., is hosting its Annual Fall Dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. A turkey dinner, bake sale, farmers market and a raffle is planned. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12, and preschool and younger are free. WelCore Health will be administering flu shots. For more info, contact (701) 696-2219.

The annual Swiss steak supper is 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Petersburg Lutheran Church, Petersburg, N.D. For info, contact (701) 326-4545.

A lutefisk dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 at Park River Bible Camp, 106 Solid Rock Circle, Park River, N.D. A bazaar will start at 11 a.m. and takeouts will start at 12:30 p.m. Cost for adults is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Kids ages 6-12 are $5 and kids 5 and under are free. In preparation for the meal, lefse-making days are scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 5 and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until finished Sept. 6. Meatball-making day is Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to noon. For more info, call (701) 284-6795.

Lawton Lutheran Church is holding its annual Fall Turkey Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, in the Lawton Community Hall, Lawton, N.D. Carry-out is available and hunters are welcome. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for preschool children. For more info, contact (701) 331-9334.