Woman might not survive after getting hit by car driven by Fargo man near Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn.--A woman might not survive after being hit by a car driven by a Fargo on Highway 2 west of Bemidji.
Minnesota State Patrol says it happened late Thursday around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 2. Thirty-seven-year-old Eric Tofte of Fargo was heading east in a Chevy Impala. Twenty-five-year-old Larissa Oakgrove from Redby, Minnesota was walking in the right lane when she was hit by Tofte.
Oakgrove was taken to Sanford in Fargo with critical injuries. Authorities say it's unknown if alcohol was involved.
