Deputy enters Grand Forks County sheriff's race

Schneider's announcement said his focus would be on community safety, being a positive influence for youth and pursuing a budget that would avoid tax increases.

Schneider is a lifelong county resident, and he and his wife, Callie, have five sons. He also volunteers with Ducks Unlimited and with St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Rost announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election but planned to run for Grand Forks County Commission.