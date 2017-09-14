Deputy enters Grand Forks County sheriff's race
A Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department officer is entering the race to replace outgoing Sheriff Bob Rost.
Sgt. Andy Schneider announced his candidacy in a Thursday night news release. He has been with the Sheriff's Office for 12 years and is an assistant team leader with the regional SWAT team, according to his announcement. He also is president for the Grand Forks County Deputies Association and supervises the Sheriff's Reserve program.
Schneider's announcement said his focus would be on community safety, being a positive influence for youth and pursuing a budget that would avoid tax increases.
Schneider is a lifelong county resident, and he and his wife, Callie, have five sons. He also volunteers with Ducks Unlimited and with St. Michael's Catholic Church.
Rost announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election but planned to run for Grand Forks County Commission.