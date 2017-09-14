Fargo Police Sgt. Junell Krabbenhoft said the sting on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 12 and 13, coincided with the annual Big Iron Farm Show at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

Krabbenhoft said it did not specifically target Big Iron, but was done this week because of its large crowds. “Any major event, anything that’s going to draw people to the area,” could attract potential buyers, she said.

As it turned out, both men arrested were local.

Krabbenhoft, who investigates crimes against children, said police had fewer responses to the online ad they placed this week than during a similar sting in March, likely because of a recent surge in ads. This week, there were 40 to 50 other ads offering sex on Fargo’s backpage.com or quadruple the number seen during the March sting, she said.

In March, undercover officers chatted with more than 85 ad respondents on one day, which resulted in 10 arrests.

By contrast, 60 people responded during this week’s two-day operation, resulting in the two arrests.

Several sex ads posted this week on backpage.com spoke specifically to farm show attendees.

A woman described as a “Busty Blonde Sweetheart” said she’d be visiting during Big Iron, as did another asking men to pre-book appointments during the event.

A third woman advertising herself as “very safe” included tractor emojis and an “I (heart) Farmers” logo in her ad.

Bryan Schultz, general manager of the Red River Valley Fair Association, of which Big Iron is a subsidiary, takes exception to any claim that such activities increase during the farm show.

“A lot of farmers come for the fair and the marathon, too,” Schultz said. “I don’t know how you could single out farmers coming to town.”

As a result of this week’s sting, Bhim Kumar Rai, 26, of Fargo and Daniel Elling Olson, 67, of Moorhead were each charged in Cass County District Court with patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity.

According to a criminal complaint, Rai responded to an online ad placed by police on Tuesday and agreed to pay $100 to have sexual intercourse at a local hotel with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

When Rai knocked on the hotel room door just before 8 p.m. and saw police, he ran. He was caught and arrested and found to have $100 cash on him.

A separate complaint against Olson said he answered a similar ad placed Wednesday, agreeing to pay $70 to engage in oral sex with a person he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

When Olson knocked on the same door just after 6 p.m., police arrested him and found him with $70 cash and alcohol.

Krabbenhoft said this kind of sting is one way to combat the commercial sex trade. “Unfortunately, the demand is always going to be there,” she said.

The sting involved more than two dozen law enforcement officials and was overseen by several police commanders and the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The ads were placed on backpage.com under a section titled “dating,” a not-so-subtle commercial sex page featuring explicit offerings and photos.

The planted ad had a short description and photo of a young woman with her face obscured, and indicated she was 18. But undercover officers chatting online with people responding claimed to be younger – anywhere from 14 to 17 years old.

Police needed to ensure elements of a crime were in place even before the would-be buyer knew where to go, namely agreeing to sex with a minor and agreeing to pay for the act, then ultimately, showing up.

Krabbenhoft said there’s no entrapment involved in the process. “They’ve got plenty of opportunity to not respond or turn the other cheek,” she said.

In January, backpage.com removed the “adult services” section from its website amid allegations it was being used for prostitution and human trafficking, particularly involving minors.

After that, many sex ads simply migrated to its “dating” section. However, there’s now a method for reporting ads that appear to involve minors or trafficking.

About 72,000 sex ads were posted on backpage.com in North Dakota last year. The site is always on the radar of Melissa Williams, a human trafficking navigator for eastern North Dakota, who’s in the Fargo YouthWorks office. Her work involves training, mentorship and trying to connect victims with resources.

Williams said people shouldn’t think commercial sex only happens during large events. “We know it’s happening 24/7,” she said.

Most North Dakota cases involve “survival sex,” she said, where someone agrees to be pimped out in exchange for housing, food or drugs.

Christina Sambor, coordinator of the statewide anti-trafficking organization FUSE, said most would get out if they had ready access to stable housing and health care.

Studies indicate most victims are of low socioeconomic status, LGBT youth and minorities, she said, while most buyers are white, college-educated men with children.

“It’s a really terrible but true dynamic there,” Sambor said. “I’m always happy to ruin the allure.”

Both women remind people that buying sex in North Dakota, with a child or an adult, is illegal and has consequences.

“You’re always risking ending up being a mugshot in the paper, and if you’re not, you should be thinking really hard about the decisions you’re making anyway,” Sambor said.