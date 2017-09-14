“Prior to the start of school, West Fargo Public Schools investigated allegations regarding the conduct of Elizabeth Doster, a teacher serving at Sheyenne High School,” begins a statement released Thursday by the West Fargo School District. “While the investigation was occurring, Ms. Doster was placed on administrative leave. As a result of findings of the investigation, the district notified Ms. Doster that administration would be recommending her discharge to the School Board. Ms. Doster resigned her position, and the School Board accepted her resignation on August 28.”

Reached at her home Thursday night, Doster said she was not ready to comment on the matter.

“I haven’t thought anything through yet,” the 40-year-old teacher said. “This is all surprising.”

Doster did say there was photographic evidence of beer cans found in her classroom.

On Aug. 9, school officials received a complaint from a student and a parent that Doster was “partying and driving around smoking dope with students,” according to school district documents obtained Thursday by The Forum.

The school district then opened an investigation into the allegations, obtaining a Fargo Police report from a July 10 incident in which officers were called to Doster’s Fargo home for a disturbance. There, police said they found a highly intoxicated Doster, who at the time was responsible for at least one teen in her care. Other students or former students were also there and intoxicated, having been playing a drinking game.

Although there is no record of charges in the Cass County District Court records, officers submitted a long form complaint to the Cass County State’s Attorney accusing Doster of contributing to the delinquency of a minor as well as neglect of a child.

Then, on Aug. 17, a West Fargo school resource officer received a Text-A-Tip from a student who said Doster had been giving alcohol to students and had engaged in oral sex with a student throughout the previous school year, district documents state.

While school officials later met with the student tipster and include that report in the district’s findings, documents provided Thursday do not make it clear if the student’s claim that Doster had sexual contact with a student were substantiated.

The following day, Aug. 18, school officials went to Doster’s classroom to see if it would be ready for the start of the school year in case a substitute was needed and, while there, they found three empty beer cans and one unopened beer can in a plastic tote, documents state.

School district superintendent David Flowers advised Doster on Aug. 21 that she would be suspended from her teaching position pending a hearing to consider discharging her for cause.

Later that week, Doster asked to be released from her contract this school year and the school board accepted her resignation on Aug. 28, the day before school began.

According to the Fargo Police report, a girl had called police around 2:44 a.m. July 10 and said she had been with Doster and three young men who had been drinking at Doster’s Fargo home. She told police she was alarmed by an argument that had ensued between Doster and a young male, she feared for her safety, and left the home. The girl said Doster had been “pushing her around and told her she would never forgive her if she called the police.”

When officers arrived at Doster’s home, they found Doster “highly emotional” and highly intoxicated with trouble standing on her own.

Police interviewed Doster, the girl and the young males.

Doster told police that she and three young males were playing pong and she was the only one drinking alcohol. She told police the other people at her home were 18-year-old former students. The males admitted to being at Doster’s home for “some time that evening” but one said he had been drinking downtown, the police report said.

Although Doster repeatedly denied providing the minors with alcohol, the girl said she saw Doster pour alcohol into a water bottle and give it to one of the young men.

One of the males was cited for being a minor under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .235, nearly three times over the legal limit to drive.

Police believed that Doster likely gave the minor alcohol.

According to the report, due to Doster’s highly intoxicated state, she failed to provide proper control over the situation or care necessary for the girl’s mental and emotional health or well being.

When Doster spoke with school officials on Aug. 11, she said she was aware of rumors circulating that claimed she had engaged in sexual acts with students. In the interview, Doster told school officials the rumors had started at the end of the 2015-16 school year and that students had confronted her about them, but she laughed at them. Doster attributed the rumors to time she spent with a student who she was helping write a book. She also said she helped a student after school hours prepare for his driver’s exam.

Doster pointed to a time when a student began to cry after receiving bad news over the phone, and she gave the student a hug. “This incident is why she thinks students are saying she had oral sex with [a student].” school documents state.

During Doster’s interview, she said school officials discussed with her last spring how time she spent late into the evening with students could be perceived, so she stopped the behavior.

When asked about her social media interactions with students, Doster told administrators she only became friends with graduates on Facebook. She did say she communicated with current students using Snapchat, another social media platform.

Assistant Superintendent Allen Burgad advised Doster to get in touch with her union representative. Burgad informed Doster she was “really jeopardizing boundaries and he would have to take this information back to the district office.”

District Spokeswoman Heather Konschak said Thursday that Flowers, Burgad and Human Resources Director Robin Hill are currently at a conference in Devils Lake, N.D., and cannot discuss the case.

“Because of the serious nature of the allegations, and the district’s legal requirements, West Fargo Public Schools reported information from its investigation to the Education Standards & Practices Board (ESPB) and Cass County Social Services,” the school district’s statement said. “As this is a personnel matter, the district will be unable to comment further.”

Doster graduated from Dickinson State University in 2010 with honors. Before she started teaching in West Fargo in 2014, she had also taught at Bismarck High School and Minot High School Central Campus.

Forum reporter Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.