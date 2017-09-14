Lonnie Dale Spotted Bear molested three girls, all under the age of 12, evidence at the trial showed.

Twin Buttes is about 70 miles northeast of Dickinson.

Also, in testimony at the trial it was found that when Spotted Bear learned that two of his victims disclosed that he molested them, he attempted to intimidate and influence their guardians.

The jury found Spotted Bear guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, one count of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of abusive sexual contact of a child.

He will be sentenced Dec. 20. The case was investigated by the FBI.