Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, on Highway 72 in Beltrami County, close to Blackduck, Minn.

50-year-old Kathleen Fasciana was making a right turn off the highway, when she was rear-ended by 54-year-old Thomas Hennen of Maple Grove.

Hennen's car then hit the ditch and rolled.

Both Hennen and Fasciana were taken to the hospital, both are expected to be ok.

Authorities say Hennen may have been under the influence of alcohol.