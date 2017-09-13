Heitkamp announces run for re-election

Heitkamp made the announcement on her brother Joel’s program, News & Views on KFGO, broadcasting live from the Big Iron farm expo, the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

She faces one announced Republican rival, Tom Campbell, a wealthy farmer and state legislator from Grafton, and others are expected to join the GOP race to vie as her challenger in November 2018.

Heitkamp was narrowly elected to her first term in 2012, and has been seen as vulnerable in her bid for reelection in a deeply red state that elected Donald Trump president with almost 63 percent of the vote.

But Heitkamp has staked out a voting record that is considered moderate and is one of a few Democrats Trump has been wooing in the hope of racking up some legislative victories, including tax reform.

Heitkamp was one of three Democratic senators who joined three Republicans in dining Tuesday night, Sept. 12, at the White House, and tax reform was the conversational entree. Last week, during an appearance in Mandan, Trump invited Heitkamp to take the stage and called her a “good woman,” a plug political analysts said could help her to appeal to Trump voters.

After the White House dinner, Heitkamp issued a statement in which she said she looks forward to reviewing details as the tax reform plan emerges.

“It’s encouraging that this meeting included Republican and Democratic senators, as I’ve long said I want to work with those on both sides of the aisle on a comprehensive, permanent tax reform plan that works for North Dakota workers and retirees and helps grow the economy, and I hope these bipartisan discussions continue,” she said.

Before being elected to the Senate, Heitkamp served as North Dakota attorney general and tax commissioner. She narrowly lost a race for governor to Republican John Hoeven, now her Senate colleague, in 2000.

Heitkamp’s announcement was widely expected. She has amassed a campaign war chest of $3 million, according to the latest disclosure filings, and has been maintaining a high profile around the state.

North Dakota’s only Democrat now holding statewide elected office, Heitkamp won the seat formerly held by Democrat Kent Conrad.

Check back for developments to this story.