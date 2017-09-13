Two injured after vehicle crashes into house
Two men were injured Tuesday evening after a car they were in hit a house in Grand Forks with his vehicle.
At 6:25 p.m., Goma Jogi, 34, of Grand Forks was northbound in the 800 block of South 12th Street when his 2012 Toyota Camry hit the house, according to a new release. He intended to turn west onto Eighth Avenue South, but he hit the accelerator pedal instead of stopping at the stop sign, Grand Forks police said.
Jogi and his male passenger were taken to Altru Hospital for unknown injuries. No one in the house Jogi struck was injured, but the crash caused significant damage to the structure's foundation.
Jogi was cited for failure to have a vehicle under control.