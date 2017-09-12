"Definitely by the weekend it's going to be dramatically different," said Vince Godon, with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

Godon said the mercury rose to 93 degrees Tuesday in Fargo, breaking the 90-degree record set in 1952. The same goes for Grand Forks, which broke the 65-year-old record with 93 degrees, though weather apps said it felt more like 95.

After Wednesday, Sept. 13, Godon said highs will likely be near the 60s and weather will "change more to a wet and cool pattern" typical for this time of year when the leaves change. The record highs are due to a warm belt of air moving in from the west, he said.

"Many people notice a lot of smoke in the air, too," Godon said, adding this is due to wildfires across western Montana. "Having that wet pattern coming in will help dissipate that."

WDAY meteorologist John Wheeler said scattered showers and thundershowers will hit Fargo-Moorhead beginning Wednesday night and continue into a cloudy Thursday.

He said rain and some thunder is in the forecast for Friday, with highs in the 60s before slowly warming back up into the 70s on Sunday.