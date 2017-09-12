UND Potato Bowl game matched high scoring with high attendance
This year's Potato Bowl football matchup was UND's most-attended game in eight years.
On Saturday, the Fighting Hawks trounced Missouri State in a 34-0 victory in front of 12,047 fans. The last time UND football drew a crowd of more than 12,000 was in 2009, when the team brought in more than 12,430 people to watch a matchup against the University of South Dakota.
Those who went to watch the Hawks at the Alerus Center this year also caught another high point—the first UND defensive shutout since 2012.