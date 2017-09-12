Grand Forks School Board appoints member to fill vacancy

Pierce, who will serve until the next School Board election in June, has three daughters who are enrolled in Grand Forks public schools.

She is an academic adviser and instructor with UND's Student Success Center, a division of UND Academic Affairs, where she advises primarily freshman students and teaches first-generation college students.

Pierce holds undergraduate and master's degrees in social work.

Her background includes work as a counselor with the migrant population and as a social worker with parenting and pregnant teens.

In her application for board membership, Pierce, who speaks Spanish fluently, cited the need for programs that support Grand Forks' "growing diverse population" and her interest in providing quality after-school programs for students who do not quality, because of age, to attend programs such as the YMCA's.

Another of her priorities is to improve college preparation for high school students by developing "a partnership between our high schools and institutions of higher learning for the benefit of the students and their families," she wrote.

Ferguson moved with his family this summer to Mandan, N.D. He works in Bismarck.