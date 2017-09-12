Tickets for Cirque Musica on sale Friday
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a Cirque Musica Holiday performance, "Believe."
The all-new concert performance, set for Nov. 26 at the Alerus Center, will feature the cast of Cirque Musica, along with favorite holiday songs performed live by the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra.
The family-friendly show is filled with high-flying acrobats and aerialists who blend athletic grace with daredevil feats.
A pre-show dinner package is available for $25 per person.
Tickets, which start at $30, may be purchased in person at the Alerus box office or by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com or calling (800) 745-3000.
For more information, visit www.CirqueMusica.com.