Grand Forks man accused of threatening couple with rifle

Travis Andrew Preble, 31, has been charged with terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. He made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Preble was arrested shortly after 10:45 p.m. Sunday, after police were called to an apartment in the 3600 block of Landeco Lane by a woman who said Preble has been harassing her and making unwanted advances for months, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The victim, whose apartment is on the same hallway as Preble's, told police he knocked on her door Sunday night at about 10:30. When her boyfriend told Preble to leave and not bother her again, the couple told police Preble became upset and said he would kill both of them in the morning.

The couple told police they looked through their peephole after the incident and saw Preble pacing the hallway while holding a rifle. The victim told police she heard a clinking sound she recognized as a bullet being placed in the rifle's chamber.

When police arrived and detained Preble, he was also allegedly found in possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 16.