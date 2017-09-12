North Korea lashes out over 'vicious' UN sanctions

The United Nations on Monday, Sept. 11, unanimously agreed on its toughest sanctions against North Korea, setting limits on its oil imports and banning its textile exports. The United States and its allies had pushed for new sanctions to increase pressure on North Korea to agree to negotiations.

"My delegation condemns in the strongest terms and categorically rejects the latest illegal and unlawful U.N. Security Council resolution," North Korean Ambassador Han Tae Song told the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, according to Reuters.

Han said North Korea is "ready to use a form of ultimate means" but did not elaborate, the news agency reported.

Ahead of the U.N. vote, North Korea had warned that the United States would pay a "due price" if it pursues stronger sanctions.

The Security Council resolution approved Monday was a watered-down version compared to what the United States and its allies pursued. Still, North Korea rejected the measure, and Han said Washington "fabricated the most vicious sanction resolution," according to wire reports.