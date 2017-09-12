One injured in Roseau County crash

At 12:34 p.m., Timothy Ralland Harrison, 57, was eastbound on Minnesota Highway 11 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when the pickup went into the north ditch on the east outskirts of Roseau, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The pickup struck a sign near 14th Avenue Northeast before coming to rest at the bottom of a diversion ditch, state troopers said.