Man detained on suspicion of DUI after head-on crash at NDSU

Sprecher said she whipped a U-turn and called 911 at 10:40 p.m., but unfortunately couldn't stop the head-on impact from happening in front of the T-Loft Apartments on 12th Avenue North.

The driver of a black Subaru Legacy with North Dakota license plates was heading eastbound on the avenue in the wrong lane when it hit the front end of a westbound black Ford Focus.

Sgt. Mike Erbes said the Subaru driver was detained and it's likely he was under the influence of alcohol.

Prior to the head-on collision, the Subaru hit another vehicle while driving in the wrong lane. The westbound driver of that vehicle attempted to avoid the Subaru by driving onto the boulevard, Erbes said, but it was still clipped.

Students lined the sidewalks as officers from NDSU and the Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and first responders with F-M Ambulance rushed to the scene. They watched firefighters clean up crash debris and fluids while the driver of the Subaru sat in the backseat of a squad car with a small laceration to his head, awaiting sobriety tests.

No major injuries were reported from any of the other drivers or passengers and all refused treatment, Erbes said, adding that it's unknown if any of those involved were NDSU students.