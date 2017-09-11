She was also under the influence of a controlled substance, a drug-recognition expert said in the criminal complaint filed Monday, Sept. 11, in Hennepin County District Court.

Freeman, 54, of Mound, Minn., was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of driving after license cancellation in the death of Wayzata police officer William Mathews.

"This is another case of a distracted driver, someone who thought she could drive a one-ton vehicle safely while using her cellphone," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman (no relation to Beth Freeman) said in a prepared statement Monday. "She couldn't and neither can anyone else on our roads. The result is too many of these tragedies where good people are dying through no fault of their own."

Mathews, 47, was trying to clear a "chunk of metal in the road" on U.S. Highway 12 near Broadway Avenue in Wayzata when he was hit shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Several witnesses reportedly told investigators that Mathews had picked up the metal and was nearly back to his lit-up squad car on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes. That's when Beth Freeman hit him in her Nissan Murano, traveling east between 55 and 65 mph, the complaint said.

"What have I done?" Beth Freeman repeatedly said after she got out of her car, according to the complaint. "I just looked up and he was there," an Instagram video taken by a witness showed her saying at the scene.

She admitted, and investigators confirmed, that she was using her phone immediately before to hitting Mathews, according to the complaint.

A drug-recognition expert administered field sobriety tests at the scene, more than an hour after Mathews was struck. Freeman had constricted pupils, an elevated pulse, and difficulty counting backward, the complaint said.

Her blood test results are not yet available, but officers reported finding cocaine paraphernalia in the passenger compartment of her vehicle.

Beth Freeman has a nonviolent criminal record dating back to 1987.

In addition to several traffic violations—including driving after license cancellation for being "inimical" to public safety—she has also been convicted of check forgery, theft, possession of controlled substances, and massage without a license.

Beth Freeman is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12. The county attorney's office said prosecutors will ask bail be set at $500,000.

Mathews' funeral has been set for Thursday morning, Sept. 14, and will be open to the public, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Wayzata Free Church in Plymouth, where Mathews lived. Interment will follow at Summit Park Cemetery in Wayzata.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the church.

An Officer Bill Mathews Memorial Fund has been established at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 900 E. Wayzata Boulevard in Wayzata.

Mathews was a nine-year veteran of the Wayzata force. He was married and had a 7-year-old son.