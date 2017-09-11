Two charged with felonies in Sunday robbery, standoff

Fahad Abdirashid Hussein, 18, and Joe Louis Melvin, 19, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in which a firearm was discharged, a Class A felony, and conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment with extreme indifference, a Class C felony. The men will make their initial appearance Tuesday morning.

Hussein and Melvin were detained Sunday afternoon at 1102 N. 39th St., after a brief standoff with law enforcement, who blocked off a city block during the incident.

Police were called to the 500 block of Circle Drive West in the Park Manor Mobile Home Park on reports of shots fired about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Skylar Deibert, told police he'd been in his bedroom of his mobile home when he heard a commotion in the living room. He said he observed two men in his kitchen, and that they had taken $580 in cash that had been out on the table.

Deibert told investigators he yelled at the men as they fled and said he thought he heard two gunshots as they exited his home. He told police he followed the men outside and one of the men pointed a handgun at him and fired two rounds.

He was not hit in the incident.

A witness told police she saw the suspects exit a black SUV that was parked on North 55th Street and approach Deibert's trailer. Other witnesses say they saw one of the men with a gun, according to the affidavit.

Several witnesses reported hearing what they believed were gunshots.

The vehicle the suspects reportedly left in was found in parking lot at 1102 N. 39th St. Police spoke with a neighbor who knew the car's owner, Amber Kusler, and said she lived in the building.

Police made contact with Kusler and the suspects in the apartment, according to the affidavit.

Kusler reportedly told police she drove Melvin and Hussein to the area of Circle Drive West early that afternoon. She said she believed they were going to the area buy marijuana, according to the affidavit.

She told investigators Hussein had a handgun when she dropped him off and that she heard at least one gunshot before the men ran back to her parked vehicle on North 55th Street. Once they arrived at her apartment, she claimed to witness the men divvying up cash and said Hussein hid the handgun in the tank of her toilet.

Hussein and Melvin surrendered to police without incident. Melvin was found with $373 in cash on his person. Hussein allegedly had $207.

Deibert reportedly saw a photo of the men being arrested on a news website and said he recognized Hussein's hooded sweatshirt with red sleeves.