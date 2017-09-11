Carlina Marie Smith, 28, made an initial appearance on the Class B felony charge in district court in Minot on Monday.

Surrey is 9 miles east of Minot.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed with the court, school administrators reported the alleged theft to the Minot police on Nov. 10, 2016. The felony theft charge was filed with the court in March. Smith was paid by direct deposit to her bank account but allegedly also issued paper checks in the same amount. She also increased the amount of her salary on five different checks and received additional benefits she was not entitled to. The total amount stolen was $10,356.87.

Smith told Judge Richard Hagar in court on Monday that she is now a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at San Angelo, Texas. Hagar set an unsecured appearance bond for her at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 19.

Smith could face up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines if she is convicted.