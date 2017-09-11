State Capitol to host Pride of Dakota Day, Farmers Market

“This is a showcase for North Dakota businesses and the Pride of Dakota program, giving Capitol visitors and state employees an opportunity to see the range of products made right here in our state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. “The owners and employees of these Pride of Dakota businesses will be selling, sampling and talking about their products.”

Vendor booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Capitol’s Memorial Hall, Legislative Hall and west end ground floor.

Pride of Dakota companies manufacture a wide range of products, including home décor, foods and condiments, apparel, personal care items, recordings and paper goods.

Goehring also encouraged Capitol visitors and employees to take in the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. near the steps on the south side of the state Capitol.

“More than a dozen vendors will be selling fresh-picked North Dakota fruits and vegetables, and honey,” said Goehring.

More than 500 North Dakota companies are Pride of Dakota members. For more information about Pride of Dakota, visit www.prideofdakota.nd.gov.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture supports farmers markets, food co-ops, community-supported agriculture (CSAs), community orchards, roadside stands and pick-your-own gardens in the state. For more information about local foods, visit www.nd.gov/ndda/marketing-information-division/local-foods.