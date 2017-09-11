Hoople man gets three years for multiple burglaries

Victor Moreno IV, 36, of Hoople, N.D., pleaded guilty Friday in Walsh County District Court to 17 charges, including theft of property, burglary, violation of a protection order, simple assault and terrorizing. Judge Richard Geiger ordered Moreno to serve four years of a five-year sentence, though the defendant received 220 days' credit for time served.

Moreno initially faced 24 charges related to thefts and burglaries that were investigated in Walsh, Pembina, Cavalier and Grand Forks counties, as well as some in Minnesota, according to the Walsh County Sheriff's Department.

The arrest came in late January after officers investigated a domestic assault incident.