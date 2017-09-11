Names released in fatal Rolette County crash involving ATVs
ST. JOHN, N.D.—State troopers have released the names in a fatal Saturday night crash in north-central North Dakota.
Taitum Eller, 18, of St. John died at the scene of the crash, which was about 1.5 miles northwest of St. John. She was the passenger of a 2004 Honda all-terrain vehicle that was struck by a 2013 Cadillac Escalade at 7:57 p.m. on Rolette County Road 43, according to a news release.
An ATV operated by 18-year-old Dylan Larocque of St. John was experiencing mechanical problems, troopers said. After being hooked up with a winch to a 2016 Polaris ATV driven by Barry Decoteau of St. John, the two ATVs were struck by the Cadillac driven by 56-year-old Kevin Borud of Minot.
Borud and his 60-year-old passenger, Renne Murphy of Minot, were wearing their seat belts. They and Decoteau were not injured.
Larocque suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
St. John is about 85 miles northwest of Devils Lake.