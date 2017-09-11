Names released in fatal Rolette County crash involving ATVs

An ATV operated by 18-year-old Dylan Larocque of St. John was experiencing mechanical problems, troopers said. After being hooked up with a winch to a 2016 Polaris ATV driven by Barry Decoteau of St. John, the two ATVs were struck by the Cadillac driven by 56-year-old Kevin Borud of Minot.

Borud and his 60-year-old passenger, Renne Murphy of Minot, were wearing their seat belts. They and Decoteau were not injured.

Larocque suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

St. John is about 85 miles northwest of Devils Lake.