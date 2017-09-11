Minn. Air National Guard assisting in Irma efforts

The 41 airmen come from the 133rd Airlift Wing based in St. Paul and have a variety of skillsets, a release from the Minnesota National Guard said. Fourteen of the airmen are with the unit’s Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and specially trained in emergency medical evacuations. They are currently on standby at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois where they will support potential missions in the Caribbean or southern U.S.

The remaining personnel comprised of Airlift Control Flight, Logistics Readiness and Security Forces, arrived Monday at St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands where they will assist in recovery operations.

The six Soldiers come from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade and are traveling south from St. Cloud to Jacksonville, Fla., with a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to provide assistance in transporting equipment and personnel. The unit recently sent two aircraft to Texas for five days in response to Hurricane Harvey where they flew a total of six missions, moving 29,000 pounds of cargo.

The Minnesota National Guard also prepared a shipment of medical supplies from the warehouse at Camp Ripley that was transported by the Missouri National Guard to Florida Monday afternoon.