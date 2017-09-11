Gov. Burgum, first lady to take part in Run for Recovery

Kathryn Burgum, an advocate for addiction recovery, will also speak following the 5K, 3K and 1K walk/run events.

The run is being held as part of Recovery Month, marked each September. In addition to raising awareness about addiction, the Run for Recovery supports the Family Program at Fargo’s First Step Recovery, a program of The Village Family Service Center. First Step was co-founded byMike Kaspari, who passed away unexpectedly in April following a fall in his home. This year’s run was renamed in Kaspari’s memory.

Thursday’s events start at 5 p.m. In addition to the three run/walk distances, there will be a Recovery Wall for people to write messages; a meal with fellowship time; and kids’ activities, including a magician and face-painting. To register for the event or to donate, visit TheVillageFamily.org/run4recovery.

In addition to Kathryn Burgum, The Village’s CEO and President Doug Vang and members of the Kaspari family will speak.

The Village is based in Fargo and has offices in 15 communities across North Dakota and Minnesota. Its programs and services include counseling, addiction treatment, in-home family therapy, mentoring, adoption services, pregnancy counseling, truancy intervention, financialcounseling, employee assistance programs, and business training.