“She’s mine,” he told The Forum on Monday, Sept. 11.

Matheny said that legal custody of the baby has not yet been awarded, but he is hopeful that will happen soon. He said the baby has been in his care since last Wednesday.

Matheny and LaFontaine-Greywind named the baby girl Haisley Jo. She was seen publicly for the first time at LaFontaine-Greywind’s funeral on Thursday. Matheny posted two photos of the girl on his Facebook page on Friday and Saturday. He also posted photos to his Snapchat account.

LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, disappeared on Saturday, Aug. 19, after going upstairs in her north Fargo apartment building to help a neighbor who asked her to model a dress that the neighbor was sewing. She never returned.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, police raided the apartment where she was last seen. They found a newborn baby and arrested one of the tenants, Brooke Lynn Crews. Her live-in boyfriend, William Hoehn, was arrested soon after. The suspects said the baby belonged to LaFontaine-Greywind.

The search for LaFontaine-Greywind continued, and her body was found in the Red River on Sunday, Aug. 27. A Ramsey County, Minn., medical examiner found that she had died as a result of “homicidal violence,” though no other details about the autopsy have been released.

Crews, 38, and Hoehn, 32, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and providing false information to police. The maximum penalty in the murder charge is life in prison without parole. Both are being held at the Cass County Jail on $2 million bail.