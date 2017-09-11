One injured in motorcycle crash near Warroad

Mavis Jean Bolek, 54, was driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle east on Minnesota Highway 11 when a 2006 Buick Lucerne driven by Orville Roland Larson of International Falls, Minn., hit the bike from behind at 6:12 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Bolek was attempting to turn south onto County Road 2 about 5 miles southeast of Warroad.

Larson, 82, and his passenger, 80-year-old Leona Lucille Larson of International Falls, were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Bolek, who was wearing a helmet, was take to Roseau Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, state troopers said.