The Arkansas State Plant Board on Aug. 25 recommended limiting the chemical's use to before April 15 in that state for 2018. Low-volatility dicamba herbicides include Monsanto's XtendiMax, DuPont's FeXapen and BASF's Engenia. The Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing label instructions for the chemicals for 2018.

On Sept. 7, Monsanto filed a petition with the board to "halt a unwarranted and misinformed ban." Robb Fraley, Monsanto's chief technology officer wrote to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson that 90 percent of the problems were reported in only eight of the state's 75 counties. Fraley indicated the reported problems would cause "little or no yield loss from mild or moderate leaf-cupping" and said problems could have been caused by other herbicides, on older formulations, local weather conditions and applicator errors.

Northern sweep

Reverberations are sweeping northward.

Bob Hartzler, a professor of agronomy at Iowa State University, in an Aug. 29 issue of the Washington Post, raised eyebrows when he concluded dicamba "is not manageable."

As far north as North Dakota, the situation remains a concern for tech-savvy farmers and other ag professionals who historically support new technologies. Andrew Thostenson, a pesticide specialist for North Dakota State University Extension Service, has said other states will look at Arkansas' solution.

Meanwhile, Fraley went to the airwaves in North Dakota, asking "our farmer customers" to report problems and that the company would "responding to each report from our farmer-customers." He invited farmers to call 1-844-RRXTEND to file a report and "talk to an agronomic specialist."

Scott Partridge, Monsanto vice president of global strategy, contacted Agweek to underline the thinking behind the petition.

"Ninety-nine percent of our customers have expressed a good experience this year," Partridge said. Of the 1 percent that made "inquiries" about problems, 77 percent reported they'd used inadequate buffers, wrong nozzles or improper boom height.

Partridge said Arkansas' board has 30 days to make a decision. If they make another "arbitrary" decision, the "next step of review will be filing suit," he said.

On the ground

Matt Olson, an agronomist in Valley City, N.D., for Centrol Ag Consulting, thinks some kind of solution is needed. Centrol is a network of 36 to 38 full-time agronomy consultants with a home office at Twin Valley, Minn. The group covers over 2 million acres for client farmers in the eastern two-thirds of North Dakota, western Minnesota and northern South Dakota.

Olson, 42, works with about 30 to 35 growers in North Dakota from Valley City to Buffalo, and from Enderlin west to Marion. More than half of his acres are soybeans. He estimates 30 to 40 percent of his client beans that are not dicamba resistant have been "affected somewhat" and some from multiple neighbors. That's going to make it difficult to sort out who caused what damage, although yield mapping technology will offer some help.

"I would say that of the farms that I work for, the majority have been affected in some way — whether there is off-target movement from them spraying or whether they received off-target movement from another grower or an application of the chemical," Olson says.

"It's been very stressful," Olson acknowledges. "Growers have good neighbors and good friends who have had inversions — vaporization that has occurred in their fields."

There aren't many answers from insurance companies about who is going to be taken care of it if there is a yield loss, he says.

"You hear that guys' insurance will take care of them this year and next year, supposedly sending out letters that they aren't going to cover vaporizations and inversions next year," he says. "We'll have to wait and see how it turns out."

Olson and others think it could become very difficult to get liability insurance to be an applicator for applying dicamba next year if there aren't better answers.

And there are already lawsuits and perhaps more in the making.

Texas to Minn.

Rene F. Rocha III, is a lawyer with the "complex litigation group" of Morgan & Morgan in New Orleans.

Rocha contacted Agweek to say that he is working with dozens of farmers from Texas to Minnesota about potential legal action. He says he's talked to potential clients in South Dakota, but declined to name them or identify their location.

Rocha says he initially studied the dicamba case in 2016 but dropped it. He believed the seed and chemical companies had "rushed to market" products for which the herbicide wasn't approved. But he dropped it because "at the end of the day the damage was caused by off-label and illegal application."

Rocha says he was surprised when problems were "much worse" in 2017, with potentially millions of acres and thousands of farmers involved. He thinks dicamba products aren't really less volatile than earlier formulations, with damage from volatilization that occurs with temperature inversions, sometimes days after spraying. Rocha says he takes the cases as individuals and on contingency and will seek compensation for yield losses as well as punitive damages.

Most lawyers active in the case so far are local attorneys, but Rocha argues that only firms like his have the experience to take on "huge, multi-billion-dollar companies" as "large mass torts." He also thinks farmers are likelier to get a favorable result in this case if they operate as individual lawsuits, not as a class action. He says some lawyers have filed class-action lawsuits but he wasn't familiar with specifics.

Rocha says the bigger issue in the situation is that a few large power players in the agricultural business are working to "corner the market" on seed technology by giving farmers no choice but to use their products.

Civil words

Olson hopes regulators and farmers find a way to "work with the chemistry" moving forward. That could involve fall applications of dicamba, and then come back early in the springtime.

"It seems like anybody that did early applications this year had not nearly the off-target movements we did later in the summer," he says.

He says manufacturers seem to be telling growers that they did all they could with testing the products, but growers he's talked to think it should have been tested by third-parties, including universities.

"We need these companies to combat resistant weeds," Olson says. "We have lots of resistant weeds in the territory — kochia, ragweed, waterhemp, mare's tail. If we don't get some of these chemistries it's going to be very tough to raise soybeans in the future."

"The chemical manufacturers and seed technology companies are the guys that are providing the chemistries to kill our weeds out in these fields, providing us the genetics for excellent-yielding crops. So we need these guys. Badly," he says.

Olson doesn't feel that the situation is an indictment of the complicated nature of agricultural chemistries and stacked traits, or an indictment of genetically-modified organisms.

"I feel we need GMO traits to produce enough food to feed the world. If we don't have GMO traits we are going to be in big trouble, and there's going to be a lot of hungry people."