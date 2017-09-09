Limbaugh then accused The Washington Post and other news outlets of twisting his words while simultaneously doubling down on his conspiracy theory on Thursday.

"I explained how severe weather events are opportunities for big ratings boosts in the media and explained how it happens," he said. "I explained how severe weather events impact retailers and how some retailers are smart enough to coordinate advertising with television stations. It happens!"

Limbaugh said something else on Thursday: He indicated he is evacuating his Palm Beach mansion, from which he broadcasts daily, for "parts unknown."

"May as well go ahead and announce this," he said. "I'm not going to get into details because of the security nature of things, but it turns out that we will not be able to do the program here tomorrow. ... We'll be on the air next week, folks, from parts unknown. So we'll be back on Monday. It's just that tomorrow is going to be problematic. Tomorrow it would be, I think, legally impossible for us to originate the program out of here."

Limbaugh presented the departure as more of an inconvenience than a proper response to imminent danger.

"You know, I had to cancel a bunch of stuff," he said. "I was going to go to a private movie screening this afternoon, and I had a bunch of stuff to do tonight, and now that's all blown to smithereens."