Her fiance is a firefighter-paramedic for Marathon, Fla., a city of about 8,700 on the peninsula's southwest tip that now is all but deserted, but she refuses to leave the love of her life behind.

"Right now, it's actually beautiful outside," Cummings said by phone Thursday. "We really haven't felt the effects too much yet. We've been kind of running around getting things secured around the yard and the house."

The 32-year-old bartender relocated to Marathon in 2008, for a change of scenery and to be by the ocean. Cummings' rental home in the Florida Keys is about three blocks from the ocean, so she has been on a rollercoaster of emotions ever since she became aware of the impending danger.

"It's a small home on the canal, on the ocean side," said Cummings, parts of which have been evacuated because of Hurricane Irma. Cummings opted to stay with her fiance and install shutters to cover her windows and sliding glass doors.

"Anything that can be flying debris we've put away—our grills, our kayaks. We've pulled our boat out of the water and tied it to a tree, actually a couple of trees, so if the water does rise, our boat will rise with it, but it will still stay in our yard or we'll still have it when the water recedes."

Her fiance, Jesse Fossum, who also hails from Brainerd, was mandated to stay in the Florida Keys as a first responder, and Cummings said she could not leave the 44-year-old's side.

"I couldn't leave knowing that maybe I wouldn't be able to reach him for days—maybe weeks—if the power lines were down," Cummings said. "We're kind of all sticking it out together. ... It's a different way of life down here. There's a lot of old-timers who won't leave despite the false sense of safety that they may have."

St. Martin

Floridians got a preview of the potential damage Hurricane Irma may cause to the Sunshine State when the Category 4 storm was predicted Friday to make landfall over the weekend.

Jamie Baden is safe in Baxter on break from the medical school she attended on St. Martin, but she is not sure what she will be returning to if she goes back to the Caribbean island.

"I was supposed to go back to school last Sunday (Sept. 3) because classes were supposed to start the day after Labor Day," Baden said. "But they opened up the school building as a shelter for all the students, teachers, colleagues and even some St. Martin residents were allowed in because that building is built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane."

About 70 percent of households in Puerto Rico were reportedly without power, and on St. Martin, about 95 percent of the island was destroyed—but exact numbers are difficult to come by given the devastation that Hurricane Irma left in its wake.

Baden's uncle, Reed Campbell, is on the board of education for Brainerd Public Schools and her father, Bruce, is a clerk at the front desk of the Brainerd Post Office.

"I know many people in the community here know him and having been asking him at work about me and the status of the school after the hurricane," she said of the her father.

"The hurricane hit and we lost communication with the people of St. Martin because St. Martin lost power, water, internet—everything was out for almost a day, I would say—but they were able to make contact with them with a satellite phone."

The Summit Resort Hotel housed many of the medical students. Billed as one of the first hotels to open in the region, it has been welcoming guests to the island since 1973 with its "Caribbean charm."

"Pictures started slowly emerging of the devastation, and it was then that we saw how terrible the damage was," Baden said. "The school, itself, was built very strong ... but a lot of homes in the community are just flattened. Everything is just gone. It's just like the worst damage they've ever had. ... And I don't know even know if my apartment is still standing."

The 25-year-old had two more semesters at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine before she would have been done with her studies this spring. The medical school is on the Dutch side of the island, but fatalities were reported on the French side of the island.

"The last time I checked the news, it was unknown what the deaths were on the Dutch side because they kind of lost government control," Baden said Friday. "And right now, they are sending in Marines from the Netherlands."

The Summit Resort Hotel set up a fundraising webpage to help support its staff. As of Friday, it raised about $7,000 of its $45,000 goal. To make a donation, visit https://kind.fund/campaign/summit-hotel-staff-support-fund.

Key West

Melissa Smith is a 37-year-old bartender from Pequot Lakes who lives in Key West, Fla., and decided to remain in the state.

"We just had our first little bit of rain come through, and we have blue skies, but a large majority of the island is evacuated," Smith said Friday. "I would say at least 80 percent."

Key West is an island city in Florida that would normally boast a population of 25,000, and it is located 160 miles southwest of Miami by car even though much of the major thoroughfares in the Sunshine State are reporting bumper-to-bumper traffic of Floridians trying to escape north.

"We decided to stay because the track that this storm is on is going through the Florida peninsula," Smith said. "We have two dogs, my boyfriend's brother lives here, and we live in an apartment building that has been here since the '70s with 2 feet of concrete and rebar between each of the apartments, and we're on the third floor, so we feel that at we're at a pretty safe place."

Smith and the nearly half-dozen residents of her apartment building prepared for Hurricane Irma by stockpiling power generators and installing window shutters.

"The whole town is boarded up," said Smith, who has resided in Key West for 15 years. "There are two gas stations—one gas station still has gas—and that's pretty much all that's still open."

Smith said her relatives "begged" her to leave the area, but she said she has thought it through and decided it was better to hunker down than to try to join the throngs of others trying to flee.

"Where the storm is going, it's probably going to affect the whole entire peninsula of Florida. For us to be safe, it's 12 hours for us to get the Georgia line from where we're at ... and we didn't want to be stranded somewhere without gas and our dogs in a car on the side of the road. We're safer here," Smith said.

Smith said she often returns to Minnesota during the summertime to visit her family in the Breezy Point area. She grew up on Pelican Lake and went to school at Pequot Lakes High School.

"The community here is a very tight-knit community," Smith said of Key West. "And we are able-bodied people, so we would like to help after the storm comes through. We can help the less fortunate people, people that aren't as well stocked as we are."

Emotional rollercoaster

Cummings said she has "confidence" they will remain safe because the couple will be riding out the hurricane at the firehouse along with other firefighters and their loved ones.

"Emotions run high at times. I mean, people at the grocery store who are getting last-minute things are kind of snappy with each other, but there is also good people out there, too," Cummings said.

Her mother Donna, however, is not so sure and despite panicking, she knows her daughter will not leave what was described as a "ghost town" and has had to be comforted by her.

"I told her there are so many people praying for her, and I love her with all my heart," said Donna Cummings, who lives in Brainerd.

Her daughter said, "I'm not concerned that I won't make it. I know I'll make it through the storm. What worries me the most is the damage afterwards and those who aren't in safe homes."

There are actually three hurricanes making their way across the Atlantic Ocean: Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. Jose is close behind Irma, but predicted to be the less dangerous of the two. Katia threatens southern Mexico.

"You're just kind of all over the place," Tiffany Cummings said. "You feel like you're running in circles because you are trying to prepare for something you have no idea what it's going to do."