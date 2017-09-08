Jackson doesn't live in the apartment, but he was at the scene when police arrived. Officers found a syringe in his pocket, as well as a digital scale with residue, baggies of heroin, a metal case with meth and more syringes in his vehicle, according to court documents.

Police believe Gutierrez and and Picazo were selling drugs in Grand Forks. Those two each face a Class B felony and two Class A felony counts of possessing drugs with intent to deliver. If convicted, they could be sent to prison for up to 50 years.

Jackson was charged with a Class C felony of possessing drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor charges of possessing drugs. He faces up to seven years in prison.