Three arrested after Grand Forks police find meth, heroin and more than a pound of marijuana
Three Grand Forks men face drug charges related to a search that turned up meth, heroin and more than a pound of marijuana.
Juan Carlos Gutierrez, 23, Michael Allen Jackson Jr., 41, and Mark Anthony Picazo, 18, appeared Friday as co-defendants in Grand Forks District Court. The three were arrested Wednesday after Grand Forks Police found 118 grams of heroin, 82 grams of methamphetamine and 729 grams of marijuana, or almost 1 ⅔ pounds, at the apartment of Gutierrez and Picazo, according to charging documents. They also found a handgun, digital scales with residue and numerous designer baggies, the documents stated.
Jackson doesn't live in the apartment, but he was at the scene when police arrived. Officers found a syringe in his pocket, as well as a digital scale with residue, baggies of heroin, a metal case with meth and more syringes in his vehicle, according to court documents.
Police believe Gutierrez and and Picazo were selling drugs in Grand Forks. Those two each face a Class B felony and two Class A felony counts of possessing drugs with intent to deliver. If convicted, they could be sent to prison for up to 50 years.
Jackson was charged with a Class C felony of possessing drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor charges of possessing drugs. He faces up to seven years in prison.