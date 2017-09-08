Nicholas D. Osterkamp told authorities he attended school in Glenwood City, where he was called names and beaten up frequently.

But Osterkamp denied he had any intentions of going to the school or shooting anyone.

Osterkamp, 23, was charged Friday, Sept. 8, in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of terrorist threats.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities received information at 10 a.m. Thursday about a tip that was posted on the Eau Claire Crime Stoppers website.

The tip indicated that Nikko Osterkamp posted a message on Facebook about a school shooting on Sunday in Glenwood City.

The Facebook post was made on the event page for the Glenwood City High School All-School Reunion, which is occurring this weekend.

The reunion is being held in conjunction with Rustic Lore Days in Glenwood City.

The message said: "Can I show up with my firearms? Good amount of people my .40 would like to meet."

There was a picture of the person's face next to the name.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Osterkamp. A picture on his Facebook site appeared to be the same person as in the threatening post.

Officers went to Osterkamp's home Thursday afternoon. He admitted to posting the message. He said he was at his Altoona home when he created the post.

Osterkamp allowed officers into his residence.

They went into the bedroom with Osterkamp, where they recovered a 40-caliber Hi-Point handgun and a 12-gauge Remington shotgun.

Neither firearm was loaded.

If convicted, Osterkamp could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.