Community News

• Grace Harmoning, 13, daughter of Kurt and Carmen Harmoning of Red Lake Falls, Minn., won first place at the talent show finals on Sept. 2 at the Minnesota State Fair, becoming the Champion of the Minnesota State Fair County Fair Talent Contest in the teen division (ages 13-18). She advanced to the Amateur Talent Show Finals on Sept. 3, performing at the Grandstand in front of a crowd of around 10,000 people.