Grand Forks man accused of engaging in sexual contact with 6 year old
DEVILS LAKE—A Grand Forks man has been accused of forcing a young child to engage in sexual contact.
Kenneth Lee Lavallie, 40, will appear Monday in Ramsey County District Court on a Class A felony charge of gross sexual imposition. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
Details of the case are limited in court documents, but Lavallie allegedly "engaged in sexual contact" with a 6-year-old, according charging documents.