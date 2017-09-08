Religion Briefs: Gail Walters to speak at Aglow
Gail Walters, administrative secretary of the Minnesota North West Aglow International Area Team, will speak at 10 a.m. today at The Ember at 8 N. Third St. in Grand Forks. The event lasts until noon and refreshments will be served.
Porcia Baxter to speak at Living Word Family Church
Porcia Baxter will share her story about overcoming alcohol and meth addictions and bring hope to those who have experienced bullying at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Living Word Family Church, 5200 Gateway Drive, Grand Forks. All are invited and a freewill offering will be collected. Child care and children's church will be available. For more info, contact (701) 746-6111.
Hope Church hosting Zero Gravity Outreach
Hope Church will host a free event at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday in its Grand Forks parking lot at 1601 17th Ave. S. with the extreme sport group Zero Gravity Outreach. The group will perform motocross stunts, talk about past addictions and how they overcame them. The event is family-friendly with other activities throughout the day. For more info, contact (701) 772-1884.
Fall Turkey Dinner coming to Lawton
Lawton Lutheran Church will hold its annual Fall Turkey Dinner 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Lawton Community Hall in Lawton, N.D. Carry-out is available and hunters are welcome. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for preschool children. For more info, contact (701) 331-9334.