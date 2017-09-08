Religion Briefs: Gail Walters to speak at Aglow

Porcia Baxter to speak at Living Word Family Church

Porcia Baxter will share her story about overcoming alcohol and meth addictions and bring hope to those who have experienced bullying at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Living Word Family Church, 5200 Gateway Drive, Grand Forks. All are invited and a freewill offering will be collected. Child care and children's church will be available. For more info, contact (701) 746-6111.

Hope Church hosting Zero Gravity Outreach

Hope Church will host a free event at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday in its Grand Forks parking lot at 1601 17th Ave. S. with the extreme sport group Zero Gravity Outreach. The group will perform motocross stunts, talk about past addictions and how they overcame them. The event is family-friendly with other activities throughout the day. For more info, contact (701) 772-1884.

Fall Turkey Dinner coming to Lawton

Lawton Lutheran Church will hold its annual Fall Turkey Dinner 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Lawton Community Hall in Lawton, N.D. Carry-out is available and hunters are welcome. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for preschool children. For more info, contact (701) 331-9334.