Crookston's Ox Cart Days in jeopardy of shutting down

But the people of Crookston have a plan to keep Ox Cart Days around.

It was the highlight of the summer for many people in Crookston.

Phyllis Hagen, Crookston resident, says, "It was exceptionally good! There was lots of entertainment."

Leanne Hujanen, Crookston resident, says, "It was the best one in all the years I lived here."

But just weeks after a successful Ox Cart Days, the festival is in danger of being shut down.

The Crookston Chamber of Commerce has been running the event for the last several years.

But now, the Chamber as well as the Convention and Visitors Bureau are moving away from festival responsibilities, citing that the planning and execution efforts are too much for them to handle on top of their regular duties.

This year, a local woman, Nell Deboer, volunteered five hundred hours of her time to lead a committee that planned the event.

Nell DeBoer, Ox Cart Committee Chair, says, "It went very very well. I've never run a festival before but it was great.”

The festival sold more than four thousand tickets, the most in a long time.

But with DeBoer unable to volunteer her time again this year, there is a new idea on the table.

"We're maybe looking at a 501-3-6, I'm not sure but a non-profit would give us the opportunity to apply for grants and get some funding that way," says DeBoer.

City and committee leaders are now looking at making the festival a non-profit organization, with a couple of full-time paid positions.

Amanda Lien, Chamber of Commerce, says, "It's to ensure that there are twelve full months of planning and to make sure that the community steps up and takes part not only in planning but in participation."

But if Crookston is unable to make the festival a non-profit...

"I'm not sure if there are any other options for us I don't know if another group would be able to pick us up,” says DeBoer.

And as for the people here in Crookston, they just hope a solution is found soon as they are already looking forward to next year's Ox Cart Days.

Veronica Knoll, Crookston resident, says, "Keep the same committee members, maybe get a few more on board and let 'er happen again!"

Some hopeful thinking from the people who keep this festival alive year after year.