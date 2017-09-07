The annual Potato Bowl French Fry Feed, held in University Park, always aims to be a record-breaking experience, and this year's total of 8,154 pounds smashed the previous tater tally of 5,220 pounds.

"It's a long tradition of supporting the community and UND," Simplot's Tony Hodny said.

He said that workers from another Simplot plant from Idaho visited last year to start its own french fry feed at their Simplot plant.

Coincidentally, the Potato Bowl started in 1966 when Idaho State and UND, representing the two largest potato-growing regions, played against each other.