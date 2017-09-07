Mayville State students raise money for Nepalese students
Mayville State University students, faculty and staff have reached their goal of collecting funds to send 200 weatherproof backpacks to Nepal to support the legacy of Ann Nelson, a victim of 9/11 and a North Dakota native. She had compiled a Top 100 list of goals and dreams, and No. 6 on her list was Nepal. The backpacks will go to students in a remote village in the Sinulpuchek region that was heavily damaged in an earthquake.
The Dak-Minn Blood Bank is holding a Battle of the Badges blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the Grand Forks Police Station's lower level classroom. Join the fire and police departments to donate blood in memory of 9/11. The blood bank is in critical need of O negative and O positive blood. Walk-ins are welcome. For more info, contact (701) 780-LIFE (5433).
St. Joseph's Social Care and Thrift Store will hold its 20th anniversary celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Thrift Store, 620 Eighth Ave. S., Grand Forks. Bishop John Folda, Mayor Mike Brown and area priests will attend, with a short program at 5:15 p.m., highlighting the programs that provide food, clothing and shelter.
Buffalo Wild Wings has announced a nationwide fundraising initiative to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Through Sept. 17, participating locations, including the Grand Forks restaurant, will match in-restaurant donations from guests up to $100,000, with a total donation goal of $200,000 to the American Red Cross.
The Flamingos Flip and Flop for Cancer Awareness event is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in the Crookston Eagles Club, 105 S. Broadway St., Crookston. $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, $50 for families. Included is a community cook-off, cake decorating contest and more. For more info and to register for contests, contact (218) 289-3212.