Mayville State students raise money for Nepalese students

The Dak-Minn Blood Bank is holding a Battle of the Badges blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the Grand Forks Police Station's lower level classroom. Join the fire and police departments to donate blood in memory of 9/11. The blood bank is in critical need of O negative and O positive blood. Walk-ins are welcome. For more info, contact (701) 780-LIFE (5433).

St. Joseph's Social Care and Thrift Store will hold its 20th anniversary celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Thrift Store, 620 Eighth Ave. S., Grand Forks. Bishop John Folda, Mayor Mike Brown and area priests will attend, with a short program at 5:15 p.m., highlighting the programs that provide food, clothing and shelter.

Buffalo Wild Wings has announced a nationwide fundraising initiative to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Through Sept. 17, participating locations, including the Grand Forks restaurant, will match in-restaurant donations from guests up to $100,000, with a total donation goal of $200,000 to the American Red Cross.

The Flamingos Flip and Flop for Cancer Awareness event is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in the Crookston Eagles Club, 105 S. Broadway St., Crookston. $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, $50 for families. Included is a community cook-off, cake decorating contest and more. For more info and to register for contests, contact (218) 289-3212.