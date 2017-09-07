Rose Looker, 47, called 911 just after noon reporting that she was lost. She was found around 2 p.m.

Looker said she was out on her own and disoriented after becoming separated from her partner, who did not have a phone on him, while on a nature walk. They had been walking on the back of the Bottoms Road property since around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Calling from her cell phone, Looker reported that she was not injured, but that she was wet and cold.

She also described her location, noting she could see "a white mining tower with smoke" and "blue water tank to the left."

Hibbing Police Department received the initial report, and Hibbing Fire Department was dispatched just before 1 p.m., according to Fire Marshal Bryan Fagerstrom.

"We knew she didn't know where she was, and that she didn't know how to get out," he said. "We also knew there could be some possible medical reason as to why this individual was disoriented, but we didn't know for sure."

Firefighters staged the rescue operation near the intersection of Bottoms Road and First Avenue South in Kelly Lake. Rigs included an ATV, a rescue trailer, brush rig and a medic unit, among other vehicles.

Several agencies responded, and air resources had been contacted for mobilization, but were canceled.

Looker was found by Keewatin Taconite staff on mining property.

"They (Keetac employees) actually located her and get her up from where she was and got her out," said Fagerstrom. "This was a successful coordinated response between county, state and local resources. And also private resources with Keetac's involvement."