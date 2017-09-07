The service will be held in the parking lot of the church.

There is a Facebook event page set up called "Prayer Celebration for Jasmine Block Return."

Pastor Kevin Taylor, the youth pastor with Living Waters Church and Youth for Christ in Alexandria, was with Sarah Block when the mother and daughter were reunited.

"She is overjoyed that her daughter is home," said Taylor. "We are all super excited. Extremely excited."

Taylor said after the reunion that the mother and daughter just want to spend time together and that his hope and wish is that everyone can just leave them alone for the time being.

"If everyone can just respect them and let them be," Taylor said. "Don't call them or anything. Just let them be together as a family."